Giants still have things they need to see from Daniel Jones for him to start Sunday

Giants head coach Joe Judge said on Wednesday that he is optimistic about the chances of getting quarterback Daniel Jones back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but he’s not ready to move beyond that.

Jones was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett told reporters that the quarterback looked good during that session. Judge said that Jones threw the ball well, but added, via multiple reporters, that there are still a lot of things they need to see before deciding that he will be in the lineup.

Judge reiterated that some of those things are related to being sure that Jones can protect himself against defenders and that the plan is to have him share first-team work with Colt McCoy while they weigh that decision.

Friday will bring another practice and Judge hopes to make a decision at that point, although the Giants could list Jones as questionable to push the issue into the weekend.