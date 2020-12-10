Jarrett Stidham replaces Cam Newton in fourth quarter

Getty Images

With the Patriots trailing 24-3 with 10:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, Jarrett Stidham replaced Cam Newton at quarterback.

Newton was questionable entering Thursday Night Football with an abdominal injury that Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported before the game has “caused him an awful lot of pain the last few weeks.”

Newton finished 9-of-16 for 119 yards and an interception, which Kenny Young returned 79 yards for a touchdown.

It is the first time in three games Newton has topped 100 yards passing.

Newton took four sacks.

He also ran for 16 yards on seven carries.

Stidham went 4-of-5 for 21 yards in his first series before the Patriots turned it over on downs at the Rams 16. In four red-zone possessions, the Patriots have three points.