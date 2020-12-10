Jets are favored to finish the NFL’s third 0-16 season

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have gotten 75 percent of the way to 0-16. They’re a betting favorite to finish the job.

According to PointsBet Sportsbook, the Jets -120 to complete the campaign winless and +100 to win at least one game in the next four.

The Jets finish the 2020 season with games at Seattle, at the Rams, at home against the Browns, and at the Patriots.

Given that schedule, the odds should be more like -200 or -250. Unless the Patriots are done and Bill Belichick decides to mail in Week 17 to prevent the Jets from getting Trevor Lawrence (there are many who believe that will happen . . . then again, there currently are many who believe all sorts of patently crazy stuff), it’s looking like the Jets will join the 2008 Lions and the 2017 Browns as the third, and final, 0-16 team in league history.

Next year, the schedule expands to 17 games, and the wait will commence for some team to become the first to go 0-17.