John Harbaugh: Dez Bryant remains in our plans

Getty Images

After he was abruptly pulled off the field just before the start Tuesday’s Cowboys-Ravens matchup due to a positive COVID-19 test, wide receiver Dez Bryant went to Twitter to say he was calling it quits on the rest of the season.

It was an understandable, emotional reaction from someone who expected to be playing against his former team — not sitting at home drinking wine.

At least that’s how Ravens head coach John Harbaugh sees it. On Thursday, Harbaugh said Bryant remains in Baltimore’s plans whenever the veteran wideout is cleared to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“I could never speak for another person, because the Twitter stuff and all that, that’s something you’d have to ask him,” Harbaugh said. “But that’s what we would be planning for, certainly. He’s certainly an option. He’s a part of our team. And I was really happy with his progress, how he was practicing.

“I don’t think it’s hard to understand why it would be such a tough thing emotionally, especially with where he’s at in his career. I think we could all put ourselves in his shoes on that, for sure. I’m very sympathetic toward that and understanding of it. Ultimately, people make decisions for themselves and that’s what they have to do.”

Bryant has appeared in three games this year for Baltimore, his first action since 2017. He’s caught four passes for 28 yards in his 69 offensive snaps.