Julio Jones does not practice on Thursday

Getty Images

After sitting out on Wednesday, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones did not practice again on Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Jones did not practice last Thursday either, but did on Friday before playing in last Sunday’s loss to New Orleans. Jones had six receptions for 94 yards in the contest.

Whether or not Jones practices on Friday should be a better indication as to whether or not he’ll be available for this Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Jones has missed three games this season. He’s caught 51 passes for 771 yards with three touchdowns in 2020.