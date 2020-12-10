Justin Jefferson enjoying proving his doubters wrong

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 10, 2020, 3:55 PM EST
Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson was the fifth receiver selected in the 2020 draft, but he’s outperformed every other wideout in the rookie class.

Jefferson has 61 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. He became just the second rookie in team history to eclipse 1,000 yards last Sunday, and now has the opportunity to break Randy Moss’ rookie record of 1,313 yards in 1998.

He’s currently fourth overall in receiving yards, well ahead of every other rookie. Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins is second among first-year players at 729.

But Jefferson hasn’t forgotten the criticism he received in the lead up to the draft about his potential limitations, and that four players at his position were selected before him.

“I think about it a lot and that’s what kind of fuels my game,” Jefferson said on Thursday, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Just having in the back of my mind that there are always people that doubt me of doing certain things. There’s always people that have hatred towards me or whatever. I just use that as fuel towards my game and I just go out there and try to prove everybody wrong.”

Though offensive rookie of the year has become more of a quarterback award recently, Jefferson’s strong first season merits consideration for the honor.

8 responses to “Justin Jefferson enjoying proving his doubters wrong

  1. Just think Ted Thompson passed on him to select a 1st round QB who is soooo bad he can’t even dress up on Sundays for the packers!

  2. Once again Howie Roseman thinks he is smarter than everyone else and takes Reagor instead of the clear and obvious pick. Reagor still could turn into a fine player, but it is already clear Jefferson is well above him

  3. I was kind of hoping he wouldn’t use the hackneyed bit about being motivated by where he was drafted. Let’s leave the “I was drafted too late” and “my team drafted my replacement” kind of stuff to Aaron Rodgers.

  4. I could understand if he was a 4th or 5th round pick, but he was drafted in the first round. That shows that he was very highly regarded. I don’t remember any negative stuff being said about Jefferson, and there were some darn good receivers taken ahead of him. One season does not make a career. I don’t understand any extra motivation either. Every player should be going all out on every play, whether it’s a pre-season game or the super bowl. Whether they were a free agent or the number one overall pick. I just don’t get it. Sorry. Tom Brady was drafted in the 6th round. Joe Montana went in the 3rd round. Adam Thielen wasn’t even drafted. He was a free agent. What am I missing here?

  5. They trade away Diggs but net a first round pick AND bag a receiver who all but replaces Diggs’ production. They made out

  6. Haha Jefferson playing whoa is me act. There wasn’t any criticism of him, who were his doubters ? What a fake crybaby

  7. Question: How many players are TRULY passed over in a given draft?

    Answer: I don’t know, ask Howie Roseman.

  8. He went from winning a national championship in yellow and purple, to being .500 on a purple and yellow team that hasn’t won even one championship in 60 years.

