Kenny Golladay remains out of practice with hip injury

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay remains out of practice with his hip injury, and it’s looking unlikely he’ll be back to face the Packers this week.

“There’s a lot of working on the side, and there’s times that we’ll see him out there on the field trying to get work. But he’s doing everything that he can to get back,” Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said Thursday, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “Just as far as the timeframe, I can’t give you enough information on that.”

Golladay hasn’t played since Nov. 1. He has 20 receptions for 338 yards with two touchdowns this year.

The wide receiver was one of three Lions who didn’t practice on Thursday, the others being offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (groin). Okudah has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury against the Panthers on Nov. 22, but as he got over that, the groin injury popped up. Okudah has an interception and a pair of passes defensed as a rookie.

Running back D'Andre Swift (illness) was still limited on Thursday, but fellow RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) was upgraded from limited to full participant.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (groin), and safety C.J. Moore (ankle) were also limited.