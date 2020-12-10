Kenny Young goes 79 yards with pick-six to give Rams a 17-0 lead

USA TODAY Sports

For the third consecutive week, the Rams have scored a defensive touchdown. This time, though, it wasn’t Troy Hill.

Kenny Young intercepted Cam Newton and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown.

Newton, who was pressured by Leonard Floyd, got rid of the ball quickly, but Damien Harris had no chance to catch it.

The pick-six gave the Rams a 17-0 lead.

It came three plays after Myles Bryant intercepted Jared Goff, taking the ball away from Robert Woods. Officials ruled Bryant scored on a 32-yard pick-six before an automatic scoring review reversed the on-field ruling with Bryant down by contact.

Hill returned a Kyler Murray pass 35 yards to the end zone for a pick-six last week, and he had a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the 49ers in Week 12.