Kevin Stefanski: The time of our games is not of our concern

Getty Images

The Browns are on their way to their first winning record since 2007 and that’s part of what led the NFL to flex their Week 15 game against the Giants to Sunday night.

It will be the team’s second primetime game in a row as they’ll face the Ravens next Monday night, which provides a rare opportunity for the team to bask in the national spotlight. Head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t playing up the significance of that change in circumstances.

Stefanski said his “mind does not really go there” when asked if he’s happy about the team getting to play in higher profile games.

“The second game of the year was in primetime and under the lights — still a 60-minute game,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. “I think the guys understand we have a big game coming up, a really good opponent and well-coached. We have plenty to concern ourselves with, and really, the time of the game is not of our concern.”

Internal reaction to the Browns winning streak came up in other questions during his press conferences, but Stefanski downplayed any concern that players are losing focus on the task at hand. He said he believes players “understand what is so important about our preparation” and that they’ll continue grinding through the rest of the season.