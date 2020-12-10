Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts miss Thursday practice

Getty Images

The Dolphins may have some key missing pieces for their upcoming matchup with the Chiefs.

Starting linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Elandon Roberts (chest) both missed practice for the second consecutive day.

Van Noy is coming off a defensive player of the week award after posting 3.0 sacks and five tackles for loss in a win over the Bengals. Not having him and Roberts would be a significant blow to a team competing against the offensive juggernaut that is Kansas City.

The rest of Miami’s injury report also remained unchanged from Wednesday. Running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) did not practice. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (thumb), safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder/ankle), running back Myles Gaskin (knee), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (back), cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder), guard Solomon Kindley (foot), running back/wide receiver Malcolm Perry (chest), tight end Adam Shaheen (foot), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist/ankle), and running back DeAndre Washington (hamstring) were all limited. Defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) was a full participant.