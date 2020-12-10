Larry Fitzgerald lost nine pounds, updated will during bout with COVID-19

Getty Images

The Cardinals activated longtime wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, clearing him to practice and play. But from his comments on Thursday, it doesn’t sound like Fitzgerald had the easiest time with the virus.

Fitzgerald said he experienced some symptoms and lost about nine pounds. He also has not regained his sense of smell and taste. Reports emerged he tested positive on Nov. 26.

“There were a couple days I didn’t feel great,” Fitzgerald said, via Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN.

Fitzgerald even acknowledged updating his will with the amount of free time he had.

“You reevaluate some things,” he said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site.

Though he’s in his 17th season, Fitzgerald wasn’t necessarily contemplating retirement during his time away.

“I didn’t really look at it like that. It was more like the immediate future — like staying alive,” Fitzgerald said. “Football, and how long I’ve played football, didn’t really cross my mind.”

Fitzgerald hasn’t played since Nov. 19, and the time away has allowed his body to feel better. But at this point, he’s not sure how much he’ll play in Sunday’s game against the Giants.