Marshawn Lynch: I’d unretire for a contender, teams have shown interest

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch isn’t ruling out the possibility of playing again.

Lynch told Conan O’Brien that teams have inquired about his availability, and he would sign with a team if he thought that team was going to the Super Bowl.

“If the situation is right then it could happen,” Lynch said. “I’ve been asked the question by a couple teams here recently. Like, ‘Are you ready?’ I’m ready if y’all are Super Bowl ready. That’s what it would take me to come out and play again. it would have to be a guaranteed Super Bowl game for me.”

Of course, there’s no such thing as a “guaranteed” Super Bowl, but if Lynch hears from a team that he feels confident is going to make it to the Super Bowl, it sounds like he would be ready to go.

How likely is that? It’s not inconceivable. The 34-year-old Lynch showed up just in time to play the final regular season game last year with the Seahawks, then played in both of Seattle’s playoff games. He may be angling for a similar situation this year, and if a contender needs a running back, Lynch may be an option.