Marshawn Lynch: I’d unretire for a contender, teams have shown interest

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 10, 2020, 11:57 AM EST
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch isn’t ruling out the possibility of playing again.

Lynch told Conan O’Brien that teams have inquired about his availability, and he would sign with a team if he thought that team was going to the Super Bowl.

“If the situation is right then it could happen,” Lynch said. “I’ve been asked the question by a couple teams here recently. Like, ‘Are you ready?’ I’m ready if y’all are Super Bowl ready. That’s what it would take me to come out and play again. it would have to be a guaranteed Super Bowl game for me.”

Of course, there’s no such thing as a “guaranteed” Super Bowl, but if Lynch hears from a team that he feels confident is going to make it to the Super Bowl, it sounds like he would be ready to go.

How likely is that? It’s not inconceivable. The 34-year-old Lynch showed up just in time to play the final regular season game last year with the Seahawks, then played in both of Seattle’s playoff games. He may be angling for a similar situation this year, and if a contender needs a running back, Lynch may be an option.

  4. Who would want him? You’d have to be pretty pitiful to want him at this stage of the game. His boat has sailed, folks.

  5. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I would not mind a Bills reunion. He’d be the immediate RB1 for a contender whose MO is to establish the pass to open up the run. Perfect fit

  6. Conveniently failed to mention he rushed 30 times for a measly 67 yards last year for Seattle… and he’s a year older.

  8. Eh. Pass. Medals are for the people that run the marathon, not the people who jump onto the course half a mile from the finish line.

  9. Although, it’s not a good look to say he only wants to join a team who’s guaranteed to be in the super bowl. That suggests that that team is doing just fine without him and he’s just be along for the ride to a free ring. It’s probably better to say he wants to be on a team fighting to get into the super bowl who’s a starting RB away. He would probably rather be seen as the difference maker who nudged a team into the SB

  13. So you don’t want to put in the work, the season-long grind, but just step in at the last minute to receive the glory. I wouldn’t want that handed to someone if I was on a team and had worked all year for it.

  14. Seattle’s RB’s can’t stay healthy.. He was always playing when he was a Seahawk.. Time to sign him again

  17. Last year, with Seattle, Lynch averaged 2.8 years per carry in the one regular season game that he played. He did even worse in the playoffs, averaging 1.8 yards per carry in two playoff games.

    No team will hire Lynch this year. He had a good career, but that time is past.

  20. If you’re not there grinding out an entire season with the team,it’s not much of an accomplishment. Of course,Lynch is all about the money,the ring,and probably trying to have another shot at the Super Bowl-winning hand off that he never got against the Patriots.

  21. Man, Pete Carroll really messed up.

    Marshawn’s still like, just give me the ball on the 2, I got this, touchdown!!

  22. He wouldn’t be RB1 in buffalo. more like RB2/3 but the bills goal line/short yardage RB Moss fumbled on their own 3 yard line on Monday night and was benched. If he’s still working out, they don’t need someone who will rush for 75 yards a game. They need someone that can move the pile 1 or 2 yards near the goal line or for a first. IF he still has that… maybe you bring him in. Otherwise no thanks.

  23. He wasn’t trusted to run the ball at the goal line during the SuperBowl a few years back so what has changed where he can actually help out a contender??

  24. I could see a playoff-bound team signing Lynch that is poor at short yardage runs. Even if he’s not quite in football shape, his experience allows him come in for one play and barrel forward for one or two yards. That being said, I doubt a team will cut a younger, active player whose been with the team all season for an out of shape retired RB.

  25. Sounds like he is not so much retired as he is just not interested in playing regular season games.

  27. The point he was making is he’s happily retired and the only reason he would come out is if he would not have to carry the team. I will never understand when people get all up in arms when players are asked questions by the media and they answer them. He retired for a reason, why would you want to come back and take that toll on your body unless you’re getting something out of it? It’s not like he needs the money?

  28. teams have shown interest in Marshawn Lynch….yeah, right, right. And I’m gonna contend for the presidency in 2024

