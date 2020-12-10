Matt Rhule doesn’t expect Christian McCaffrey to play Sunday

Getty Images

It appears Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his 10th game of the season on Sunday.

McCaffrey missed practice on Thursday after getting in a limited session on Wednesday. Head coach Matt Rhule said at a press conference later in the day that he does not expect running back Christian McCaffrey to play against the Broncos in Week 14.

McCaffrey has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury, but looked to be on the mend when he said he was feeling “really great” earlier this week. He picked up a quad injury at some point last week, however, and Rhule said it tightened up on Wednesday.

The quad issue continues an injury-plagued year for McCaffrey. He missed six games with an ankle injury he suffered in Week Two and returned to score a pair of touchdowns in Week 9 before hurting his shoulder.