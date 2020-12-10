Mike Evans doesn’t practice Thursday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Mike Evans was named the Buccaneers’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on Thursday morning in recognition of his on- and off-field work, but there’s some question about whether he’ll be doing any on-field work against the Vikings this weekend.

Evans was limited in practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury and his workload took a step backward on Thursday. Evans was listed as a non-participant on the team’s injury report.

His day off could be precautionary and Friday’s practice participation should provide a better idea about the chance he’ll miss Sunday’s game.

Evans has played all 12 games this season. He has 48 catches for 613 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In better news at receiver, Chris Godwin went from not practicing to a full session. Godwin had a procedure this week to remove pins from the finger he broke earlier this season.