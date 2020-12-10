Mitchell Trubisky focused on facing Texans, not Deshaun Watson

Posted by Josh Alper on December 10, 2020, 7:27 AM EST
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
When the Bears faced the Chiefs last season, the days leading up to the game featured plenty of discussion about the fact that Chicago opted to trade up to the No. 2 spot in the 2017 draft in order to draft Mitchell Trubisky while Patrick Mahomes was on the board.

Mahomes made it clear that Chicago’s decision was on his mind during the Chiefs’ 26-3 victory and Trubisky’s spot in the draft order is a topic of conversation again this week. The Texans took Deshaun Watson at No. 12 and that’s put the Bears’ decision back into the spotlight.

Trubisky is doing his best to avoid the conversation. He knows it is “always going to be a story just because that’s the draft class we were in,” but that he’s paying attention to what he has to do rather than Watson’s presence on the other side of the field.

“I know there’s going to be storylines and all that, but my job is just to focus on doing my job to help this team win, and I’m excited about that,” Trubisky said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m excited to have another opportunity to play this weekend against the Texans. It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be a good challenge.”

There’s little reason for Trubisky to revisit the 2017 draft because there’s no argument he or anyone else can make that’s going to make the Bears’ call look like the right one. A win on Sunday would keep the Bears’ playoff chances alive, however, and that would make things feel a little better in the short term.

7 responses to “Mitchell Trubisky focused on facing Texans, not Deshaun Watson

  2. Have to wonder how much different Trubisky’s career would have been if he would have been drafted later where he belonged by a team willing to develop him instead of making him a starter from day one . It’s clear the issues that other teams had with Trubisky pre draft namely his lack of experience which led to bad decision making along with breakdowns in his mechanics that are still present today . Thinking if he had time to work on those issues without the pressure of being over drafted and anointed a franchise QB well before he was ready he might have been able to grow into that type of QB eventually if given the time outside the spotlight .

  3. It is not Mitchell’s fault that Chicago selected him at #2. Mitchell has been a consummate professional for his entire career. He is also very active in the community, especially in working with children.

    People should cut him some slack.

  4. Be honest, Chicago is a dumpster fire organization, living off the past Ditka/Hallas days.. No one in their right mind would call them an upper echelon organization, not even mid-tier…

  5. The absolute worst job in sports is the QB of the Chicago Bears.

    That said, Mitch didn’t force the Bears to give up a boat load of picks to trade up one spot and select him 2nd overall. That’s on Ryan Pace and hopefully it will finally cost him his job after this season.

    As a life long Bears fan I wish Mitch the best wherever he lands. Yes, he will get signed by someone next year.

  7. What else can he say? I despise these loaded, pointless questions. He hasn’t lived up to expectations and has likely set the Bears back a few years. Is that his fault alone? No, but he hasn’t done enough to keep his job so these comparisons will always follow him around.

