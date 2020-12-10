Mitchell Trubisky focused on facing Texans, not Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

When the Bears faced the Chiefs last season, the days leading up to the game featured plenty of discussion about the fact that Chicago opted to trade up to the No. 2 spot in the 2017 draft in order to draft Mitchell Trubisky while Patrick Mahomes was on the board.

Mahomes made it clear that Chicago’s decision was on his mind during the Chiefs’ 26-3 victory and Trubisky’s spot in the draft order is a topic of conversation again this week. The Texans took Deshaun Watson at No. 12 and that’s put the Bears’ decision back into the spotlight.

Trubisky is doing his best to avoid the conversation. He knows it is “always going to be a story just because that’s the draft class we were in,” but that he’s paying attention to what he has to do rather than Watson’s presence on the other side of the field.

“I know there’s going to be storylines and all that, but my job is just to focus on doing my job to help this team win, and I’m excited about that,” Trubisky said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m excited to have another opportunity to play this weekend against the Texans. It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be a good challenge.”

There’s little reason for Trubisky to revisit the 2017 draft because there’s no argument he or anyone else can make that’s going to make the Bears’ call look like the right one. A win on Sunday would keep the Bears’ playoff chances alive, however, and that would make things feel a little better in the short term.