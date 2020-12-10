New York Daily News abruptly withdraws Manish Mehta from the Jets beat

Getty Images

The New York Daily News has announced that Manish Mehta has been removed from the Jets beat.

Earlier this year, the Jets revoked Mehta’s credentials, a move that neither the newspaper nor the Pro Football Writers Association opposed. Mehta continued to cover the team without access of any kind to it.

Last month, former Daily News reporter Charles McDonald alleged that quotes he obtained and observations he made were attributed to Mehta.

Mehta’s Twitter account also has been deleted.

It’s unclear why the Daily News has made the move to remove Mehta from the beat now, given that he hasn’t had actual access to the Jets beat for months. Rumblings of an upcoming Washington Post story regarding the situation may have prompted the publication to act preemptively.

Mehta had become a sharp critic of the team in recent months, with coach Adam Gase a particular target of Mehta’s barbs.