NFL declines comment on report of Texans offseason workouts at strength coach’s home

The SI.com article that takes a close look at the rise of Texans executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby plows plenty of new ground. One new tidbit cries out for further investigation.

Per the report from Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop, the Texans held offseason workouts at the strength coach’s home, at a time when team facilities were closed due to the pandemic.

Asked for a reaction by PFT, the league reiterated the position provided to SI.com and declined comment.

Vrentas and Bishop reported that “small groups of Texans players cycled through the home of head strength and conditioning coach Mike Eubanks, according to four people with direct knowledge of these workouts.” Vrentas and Bishop also reported that “[t]hree of these people believe these workouts could not have happened without the approval of Easterby, who oversees the strength and conditioning department.”

Per the report, the sessions “continued for several weeks, until early June, when numerous Texans players tested positive for COVID-19 and the team shut down the workouts in response.”

The league should not stand silent on this. If the workouts violated the rules, the league should say so — and the league should act accordingly. If there was no violation, the league should say that, too.