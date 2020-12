USA Today Sports

The Packers have activated running back AJ Dillon off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday.

Dillon has been out for over a month, having tested positive for the virus on Nov. 2. He’s missed Green Bay’s last five games.

The Packers’ No. 62 overall pick in the spring, Dillon has appeared in seven games this season, rushing for 97 yards on 23 carries. He’s also caught one pass for 16 yards.