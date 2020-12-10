Panthers activate Yetur Gross-Matos from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Panthers have activated defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gross-Matos was placed on the list on Nov. 30, so he was not one of several Carolina players who went on it earlier this week. However the Panthers’ two starting defensive tackles, Derrick Brown and Zach Kerr, were among that group — making Gross-Matos’ return that much more important for Carolina’s defensive line.

Per Johnathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, Panthers’ defensive coordinator Phil Snow is preparing as if Brown and Kerr will not be available for Sunday’s matchup against the Broncos.