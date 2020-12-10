Panthers have no new positive tests

Getty Images

The Panthers may have avoided a COVID-19 outbreak on their roster.

Today’s test results revealed no new positives, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. The Panthers’ facility is open and players are practicing as usual today.

The Panthers put eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, but NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said there was not an outbreak within the team’s facility. A league source told PFT that not all of the players who were placed on the list stemmed from a gathering outside the facility during the bye week. Some of the players were placed on the reserve list stemming from the team’s trip to Minnesota the previous week.

It’s unclear how many of the eight players on COVID-19 reserve will be able to return before Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but from all indications that game will be played as scheduled.