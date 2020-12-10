Patrick Mahomes: Tua Tagovailoa’s veteran mindset is special at this time in his career

Getty Images

The Chiefs and Dolphins play on Sunday, setting up what could be the first of many showdowns between Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa.

The two former first-round picks know one another a bit from sharing an agent. And Mahomes has been impressed by what the rookie’s accomplished on the field so far.

“He’s super talented,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “He understands what it takes to win football games, and I think it comes from playing at Alabama and winning those national championships there. He understands exactly what needs to be done to win football games.”

One of those things is playing in concert with special teams and defense, which is something Mahomes said he didn’t do well early in his time as a starter.

“He knows how to manage the game and manage the situation,” Mahomes said. “He’s done that his whole career. And that’s truly a remarkable thing. That’s something that I wasn’t that good at my first year here. Obviously, he has the talent, he can make all the throws, he can roll to his right, to his left, throw off balance. And he can run and make stuff happen too. But that veteran kind of mental mindset that he has I think is truly special at this time in his career.”

If both quarterbacks are at the top of their game, Sunday’s matchup between the young signal-callers should be fun to watch.