Patriots activate Devin Asiasi, put Ryan Izzo on IR

The Patriots made a couple of changes to their tight end corps ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Rams.

The team announced that Devin Asiasi has been activated from injured reserve. Ryan Izzo went on the list in a corresponding move.

Asiasi was placed on the list last month for undisclosed reasons. The 2020 third-round pick played 81 snaps in five games earlier this season and has not caught a pass in the NFL.

Izzo was listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game with hamstring, hand, and neck injuries. He was limited in practice this week.

He had 13 catches for 199 yards while appearing in all 12 of the team’s games.