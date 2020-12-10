Patriots have three red-zone possessions, yet trail the Rams 17-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Patriots have three trips into the red zone. They have three points.

Cam Newton threw a pick-six; the Patriots were stopped on downs; and Nick Folk kicked a 29-yard field goal. Thus, New England has little to show for the first half when it gained 162 yards and had a takeaway.

The Rams lead 17-3.

The Rams are 33-0 under Sean McVay when they lead at halftime.

The Rams gained 166 yards in the first quarter, getting a touchdown and a field goal on their first two possessions. Cam Akers ran for 84 yards on nine carries in the first quarter.

Akers had only two carries for 5 yards in the second quarter, and the Rams gained only 29 yards in the second quarter.

Kenny Young‘s 79-yard pick-six — the longest pick-six in the league this season since Budda Baker didn’t score on his 90-yard return against the Seahawks — was the Rams’ only second quarter score. It was the third defensive score in three weeks for the Rams. Troy Hill had a 35-yard pick-six last week, and he had a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the 49ers in Week 12.

Newton went 8-of-12 for 89 yards and the interception in the first half. He has thrown for fewer than 100 yards in each of the past two games.

Jared Goff is 11-of-18 for 96 yards and an interception. He does have a 1-yard touchdown run, which came on fourth down on the Rams’ first possession.

Myles Bryant intercepted Goff, taking the ball away from Robert Woods. Officials initially ruled Bryant scored on a 32-yard pick-six before replay ruled Bryant down by contact.