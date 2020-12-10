Rams score TD on first drive, exceeding their Super Bowl LIII scoring

Getty Images

The Rams’ first play in Thursday Night Football went for 25 yards on a pass from Jared Goff to Tyler Higbee. That was longer than any play the Rams had in Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots.

The Rams’ second play went for 35 yards on a run by Cam Akers.

It took the Rams only six plays to go 75 yards, with Goff scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on fourth down.

The Rams, who lead 7-0 with 11:21 remaining in the first quarter, already have exceeded their Super Bowl LIII total. They lost 13-3 to the Patriots to end the 2018 season, with Brandin Cooks‘ 24-yard reception the longest of the day.

The Rams had no trouble moving the ball on the first possession Thursday, with Goff going 2-for-2 for 28 yards.