Ravens activate Willie Snead from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Ravens have activated wide receiver Willie Snead off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday.

Snead was a part of Baltimore’s recent outbreak, reportedly testing positive on Nov. 29. He’s now cleared to practice and play after missing the last two games.

Snead is currently third on the Ravens in receptions (28), receiving yards (379), and receiving touchdowns (three).

Baltimore now has just two players left on their COVID-19 list: safety Geno Stone and cornerback Terrell Bonds.