Ravens add Dez Bryant to COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant has officially been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Bryant has been one of the more unusual cases in this highly unusual season: On Tuesday night Bryant was warming up and preparing to play the Cowboys when he was told just before kickoff that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

But Bryant claimed today that he has had two negative COVID-19 tests. That and the fact that the Ravens didn’t put Bryant on COVID-19 reserve yesterday led some to believe the Tuesday test was a false positive.

Today, however, Bryant has officially gone on the reserve list. He’ll be out for at least the Ravens’ Monday night game against the Browns, as the Ravens announced that he will quarantine for 10 days.