Russell Wilson, Jimmy Graham, Myles Garrett among Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees

The 32 NFL teams have announced their nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and it’s a mix of some high-profile players with some players whose names only hard-core fans will recognize.
Among the best known players on the list are Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Bears tight end Jimmy Graham and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
The Man of the Year award has been given since 1970 and recognizes players for their excellence both on and off the field. It was first awarded in 1970, and given the name of Walter Payton, who won the award in 1977, shortly after Payton’s death.
All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.
The winner will also join the six current players who have won the award (Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, J.J. Watt and Calais Campbell) in wearing a Man of the Year jersey patch.
This is the list of nominees:
Arizona Cardinals: Corey Peters
Atlanta Falcons: Steven Means
Baltimore Ravens: Bradley Bozeman
Buffalo Bills: Harrison Phillips
Carolina Panthers: Shaq Thompson
Chicago Bears: Jimmy Graham
Cincinnati Bengals: Geno Atkins
Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett
Dallas Cowboys: Jaylon Smith
Denver Broncos: Justin Simmons
Detroit Lions: Trey Flowers
Green Bay Packers: Corey Linsley
Houston Texans: Michael Thomas
Indianapolis Colts: Jacoby Brissett
Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Lambo
Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Kelce
Las Vegas Raiders: Alec Ingold
Los Angeles Chargers: Isaac Rochell
Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth
Miami Dolphins: Byron Jones
Minnesota Vikings: Eric Kendricks
New England Patriots: Devin McCourty
New Orleans Saints: Demario Davis
New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson
New York Jets: Pierre Desir
Philadelphia Eagles: Rodney McLeod
Pittsburgh Steelers: Vance McDonald
San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead
Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans
Tennessee Titans: Kevin Byard
Washington Football Team: Jonathan Allen