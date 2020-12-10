Russell Wilson, Jimmy Graham, Myles Garrett among Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees

Getty Images

The 32 NFL teams have announced their nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and it’s a mix of some high-profile players with some players whose names only hard-core fans will recognize.

Among the best known players on the list are Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Bears tight end Jimmy Graham and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

The Man of the Year award has been given since 1970 and recognizes players for their excellence both on and off the field. It was first awarded in 1970, and given the name of Walter Payton, who won the award in 1977, shortly after Payton’s death.

All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

The winner will also join the six current players who have won the award (Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, J.J. Watt and Calais Campbell) in wearing a Man of the Year jersey patch.

This is the list of nominees:

Arizona Cardinals: Corey Peters

Atlanta Falcons: Steven Means

Baltimore Ravens: Bradley Bozeman

Buffalo Bills: Harrison Phillips

Carolina Panthers: Shaq Thompson

Chicago Bears: Jimmy Graham

Cincinnati Bengals: Geno Atkins

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett

Dallas Cowboys: Jaylon Smith

Denver Broncos: Justin Simmons

Detroit Lions: Trey Flowers

Green Bay Packers: Corey Linsley

Houston Texans: Michael Thomas

Indianapolis Colts: Jacoby Brissett

Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Lambo

Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Kelce

Las Vegas Raiders: Alec Ingold

Los Angeles Chargers: Isaac Rochell

Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth

Miami Dolphins: Byron Jones

Minnesota Vikings: Eric Kendricks

New England Patriots: Devin McCourty

New Orleans Saints: Demario Davis

New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson

New York Jets: Pierre Desir

Philadelphia Eagles: Rodney McLeod

Pittsburgh Steelers: Vance McDonald

San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead

Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans

Tennessee Titans: Kevin Byard

Washington Football Team: Jonathan Allen