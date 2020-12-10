Saints reduce capacity to 3,000 fans

Getty Images

As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens across America, the Saints are reducing the capacity at their games.

The Saints announced today that they will have only 3,000 fans at their next game, December 20 against the Chiefs. The team had previously planned to have 15,000 fans.

When the Saints and the city of New Orleans agreed on a plan for bringing fans back to the Superdome, they agreed that capacity would be reduced if the positivity rate exceeded 5 percent and the cases exceeded 25 per 100,000 population in Orleans Parish. Both of those thresholds have now been surpassed.

The capacity for the Saints’ other remaining regular season game, on Christmas Day against the Vikings, has not yet been finalized but is likely to be 3,000 as well.

No decisions have been made about the seating capacity for any Saints home playoff games.