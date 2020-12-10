Steelers OC: More practice time with Ben Roethlisberger may help reduce drops

Getty Images

The Steelers have a drops problem.

Pittsburgh leads the league in the category, tallying seven in Monday’s loss to Washington. Head coach Mike Tomlin has vowed to replace players who continue to drop passes. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he has to throw more catchable balls.

But perhaps the solution is simply more time on task?

Roethlisberger usually doesn’t practice on Wednesdays. But given the odd nature of the Steelers’ COVID-affected schedule in the last few weeks, he’s had less time on the practice field than usual. Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner noted that could be a factor for receivers during games.

“I hate to use the idea that Ben in these shorter weeks hasn’t practiced … but they catch on jugs,” Fichtner said Thursday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “But there’s something getting more balls and the basic practice schedules where Ben can throw to those receivers. I’m looking forward to that today.”

We’ll see if Pittsburgh has fewer drops on Sunday night against the Bills — another team that can and will take advantage of those opportunities.