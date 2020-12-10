Steelers place Vince Williams on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Steelers haven’t had a full-blown COVID-19 outbreak, but they’ve dealt with several key players landing on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The latest player to receive that designation is linebacker Vince Williams. The Steelers placed Williams on COVID-19 reserve on Thursday.

The inside linebacker has started all 12 games next to a position that first featured linebacker Devin Bush, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear. His replacement, Robert Spillane, suffered a knee injury on Monday against Washington.

Williams leads the Steelers with 63 tackles. He has 14 tackles for loss, which ranks fourth in the league.

The only other Steelers player currently on COVID-19 reserve is center Maurkice Pouncey. It’s unclear whether Williams tested positive, or whether he landed on COVID-19 reserve due to close contact with someone who has the virus. If Williams tested positive, there’s no way he’ll be able to play on Sunday night at Buffalo.