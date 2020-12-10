T.Y. Hilton hasn’t had any contract talks with Colts

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has not had one of his better seasons, but the last two weeks have shown that there’s still some gas in his tank.

Hilton only had 29 catches for 327 yards in his first nine games of the year, but had four catches for 81 yards and his first touchdown of the season in the Colts’ Week 12 loss to the Titans. He had eight catches for 110 yards and another score in last Sunday’s win over the Texans, which he said is a sign that he can still get the job done.

“You saw it last week,” Hilton said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

While that might have answered the question of whether Hilton can still make plays in the present, the future remains uncertain. The nine-year vet is in the final year of his contract and he said on Thursday that there have not been any conversations with the Colts about an extension.