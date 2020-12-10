Texans designate Brennan Scarlett to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Houston Texans designated linebacker Brennan Scarlett to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Scarlett fractured his arm in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in early November. The injury required surgery and he’s been sidelined ever since. The designation to return opens up a 21-day window for Scarlett to practice with the team before needing to be added back to the active roster.

Scarlett has appeared in 53 games for the Texans over the past four seasons. He has started four games for the team this year with 25 total tackles and one quarterback hit.

Last year, he started 10 of 15 games with 51 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and and six quarterback hits.