Third COVID-19 wave could hit Tampa just in time for the Super Bowl

Getty Images

The pandemic continues to rage through a populace that has been desensitized by ever-growing rates of infection and death. And it won’t be getting better any time soon.

In fact, it could be getting a lot worse — specifically in the city where the Super Bowl will be held, at or about the time the Super Bowl will be played.

Via WFLA.com, scientists at the University of South Florida predict a third wave of COVID-19 cases for Tampa, beginning at the end of January and continuing into February.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to be played in Tampa on February 7.

“I know everybody is fatigued,” Mayor Jane Castor said Wednesday. “There’s a great deal of frustration. People are tired of being at home. We all want to get back to our normal day to day lives.”

Nothing is normal about having the Super Bowl in town, but the Super Bowl will be anything but normal this year. The game will feature limited capacity, and the various events connected to the game, from Radio Row to nightly parties to thousands of people descending on the city for the game, simply won’t happen this year.