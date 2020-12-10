Thursday Night Football: Cam Akers runs through Patriots in 24-3 Rams victory

USA TODAY Sports

For the second week in row the New England Patriots were a part of a blowout result at SoFi Stadium.

But this week they were on the wrong side of the ledger.

Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards, Jared Goff threw for a touchdown and ran for one as well, and Kenny Young delivered a 79-yard interception return touchdown off Cam Newton as the Los Angeles Rams cruised to a 24-3 victory over the Patriots on Thursday night.

Akers is just the ninth running back to gain at least 150 yards on the ground against a Bill Belichick team in New England in either the regular season or postseason. Derrick Henry was the last to do so last January in the playoffs for the Tennessee Titans. Akers has now rushed for 327 yards for the Rams over the last three weeks against the Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

After authoring a 45-0 win over the Chargers last week, the Patriots could not get anything together against the Rams. They had three possessions into the L.A. red zone in the first half with only three points to show for it.

Young’s pick-six turned away one red zone drive with a fourth down stop of Newton on the following possession thwarting another. Nick Folk‘s 29-yard field goal on the third straight trip inside the 20-yard line served as the only points of the game for New England. The Rams Defense also delivered six sacks on the night with Michael Brockers getting two and Aaron Donald a sack-and-a-half on the night.

Newton completed 9-of-16 passes for 119 yards before eventually being replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter. Stidham completed 5-of-7 passes for 27 yards. Damien Harris was held to 50 yards on 11 carries.

Goff scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive of the game for the Rams. They would add a 35-yard field goal from Matt Gay on their second drive of the night in pushing the lead to 10-0.

The Patriots would then threaten the end zone on their next three drives while coming up with just the lone Folk field goal as the Rams took a 17-3 lead into the break after Young’s pick-six.

Goff and Cooper Kupp connected on a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter to serve as the final margin for the Rams.

Goff was 16-of-25 for 137 yards with a touchdown, interception and rushing touchdown.