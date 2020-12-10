Thursday Night Football: Cam Akers runs through Patriots in 24-3 Rams victory

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 10, 2020, 11:15 PM EST
For the second week in row the New England Patriots were a part of a blowout result at SoFi Stadium.

But this week they were on the wrong side of the ledger.

Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards, Jared Goff threw for a touchdown and ran for one as well, and Kenny Young delivered a 79-yard interception return touchdown off Cam Newton as the Los Angeles Rams cruised to a 24-3 victory over the Patriots on Thursday night.

Akers is just the ninth running back to gain at least 150 yards on the ground against a Bill Belichick team in New England in either the regular season or postseason. Derrick Henry was the last to do so last January in the playoffs for the Tennessee Titans. Akers has now rushed for 327 yards for the Rams over the last three weeks against the Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

After authoring a 45-0 win over the Chargers last week, the Patriots could not get anything together against the Rams. They had three possessions into the L.A. red zone in the first half with only three points to show for it.

Young’s pick-six turned away one red zone drive with a fourth down stop of Newton on the following possession thwarting another. Nick Folk‘s 29-yard field goal on the third straight trip inside the 20-yard line served as the only points of the game for New England. The Rams Defense also delivered six sacks on the night with Michael Brockers getting two and Aaron Donald a sack-and-a-half on the night.

Newton completed 9-of-16 passes for 119 yards before eventually being replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter. Stidham completed 5-of-7 passes for 27 yards. Damien Harris was held to 50 yards on 11 carries.

Goff scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive of the game for the Rams. They would add a 35-yard field goal from Matt Gay on their second drive of the night in pushing the lead to 10-0.

The Patriots would then threaten the end zone on their next three drives while coming up with just the lone Folk field goal as the Rams took a 17-3 lead into the break after Young’s pick-six.

Goff and Cooper Kupp connected on a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter to serve as the final margin for the Rams.

Goff was 16-of-25 for 137 yards with a touchdown, interception and rushing touchdown.

  2. For Patriot fans going from Tom Brady to Cam Newton is like going from Filet Mignon to Hamburger Helper, he’s lost games Brady usually won.

  7. When I said about 10 weeks ago the Rams were the most balanced team in the NFL, I got about 200 thumbs down. Let’s try this again. The Rams are the most balanced team in the NFL.

  8. What did Stidham do to Belichick to not be starting over Newton? Newton has been as bad a starting NFL QB this year as I have ever seen in my life. There is basically no way, Stidham could be any worse. I’m pretty sure Stidham can go 10/15 for 80 yards and a pick or two and hand the ball off 30 times a game. Maybe McDaniels will actually be able to run an NFL offense with him instead of this high school joke offense they need to run for Newton who still can’t figure out a blitz or read a defense even though he’s been in the league for ten years.

  9. Ram fans have been waiting 19 years for this.

    Congrats on the ‘big’ win in a Thurs night home game vs a rebuilding team. Glad it made up for the 2 Super Bowl losses.

  12. Stidham only played for nine snaps and got absolutely beat up. So not only is he not the answer but as everybody knew the problem goes beyond QB play. Last year under Brady was the writing on the wall on what was coming to be. BB needs to give up GM duties, or at least not be allowed to draft skill position players.

  14. I figured the Pats would lose but not by this much. Cam is afraid to throw and the run defense got slashed. The Pats will be humiliated over the next two weeks if they play like this.

