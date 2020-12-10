Titans activate Chris Jackson from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Titans rookie defensive back Chris Jackson is off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jackson went on the list on November 28 and the team announced that he has been activated from the list on Thursday. He was the only player on the active roster on the list.

The Titans drafted Jackson in the seventh round this season. He has played in eight games and made three starts so far this year. Jackson has been credited with 21 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup in those appearances.

The Titans will be in Jacksonville on Sunday and Jackson will be eligible to be in the lineup as they try to improve to 9-4 on the season.