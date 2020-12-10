Washington designates Antonio Gandy-Golden to return from IR

Getty Images

Washington designated rookie receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden to return from injured reserve, Nicki Jabvala of The Washington Post reports.

It opens a 21-day window for Gandy-Golden to practice before the team has to make a decision about whether to add him to the active roster.

He went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury Oct. 24.

The fourth-round choice played five games with two starts. He made one catch for 3 yards and had one rush for 22 yards in 43 offensive snaps.

Gandy-Golden started for three seasons at Liberty. He set the school’s single-season record for receiving yards with 1,304 in 2019.

In his final two seasons, Gandy-Golden caught 150 passes for 2,433 yards and 20 touchdowns.