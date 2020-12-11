A.J. Brown set to play after practicing Friday

Getty Images

Wide receiver A.J. Brown is set to be in the Titans lineup against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Brown missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of an ankle injury, but he was a full participant in the team’s final practice of the week. Brown did not receive an injury designation on the team’s final injury report, which leaves him on track for his 11th appearance of the season.

Brown has 44 catches for 725 yards and eight touchdowns through his first 10 games.

The Titans ruled out cornerbacks Breon Borders (hip) and Adoree' Jackson (knee). Jackson opened the year on injured reserve and was activated on November 11, but he has not appeared in any games.

Linebacker Derick Roberson is listed as questionable with a hip injury.