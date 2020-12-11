Aaron Donald now leads the NFL with 12.5 sacks

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald added 1.5 sacks to his season total on Thursday night, and he’s now the league leader.

Donald has 12.5 sacks this year, the most in the NFL. Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt is second with 12.

The 24-3 win was a dominant performance by the Patriots’ defense, and Donald led the way by getting seven pass pressures. The Patriots were struggling with Donald all night.

Donald said after the game that it felt like a measure of revenge after the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

The 29-year-old Donald is a two-time NFL defensive player of the year. Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt are the only three-time winners of that award. Donald may soon join them.