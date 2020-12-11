Adam Gase was “surprised” by Jamal Adams’ criticism

Getty Images

Before safety Jamal Adams was traded from the Jets to the Seahawks, he took a few shots at Jets head coach Adam Gase.

Adams said he didn’t feel Gase is “the right leader” for the team and that the coach “doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building.”

Those comments came up again this week because Adams’ new team is facing his old one. Gase said he was “surprised” to hear what Adams had to say because he thought the safety’s major issue with the Jets was their unwillingness to sign him to a new contract.

“I thought it was good, but obviously he felt different,” Gase said, via Al Iannazzone of Newsday. “I never had any poor interactions with him. He was somebody I talked to a lot and communicated with. Once the offseason hit, I’m not in charge of contracts. I’m not involved in those talks.”

Gase said he doesn’t know if he’ll interact with Adams before Sunday’s game and that he thinks the trade “will benefit both sides” when all is said and done. The Jets’ benefit will come from the draft picks they acquired in the deal and plenty of people will be surprised if Gase is around to see how those picks turn out.