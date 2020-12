Getty Images

Offensive lineman Alex Boone has not played since 2017, but he announced this spring he was planning a comeback.

This is as close as he’s gotten to a chance to return: Boone will visit the Ravens next week, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Boone, 33, has appeared in 105 games with 86 starts in his eight seasons, playing games for the 49ers, Vikings and Cardinals.

He has made starts at both guard spots.