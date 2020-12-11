Andrew Berry: Baker Mayfield deserves a lot of credit for work he put in this year

Getty Images

The Browns have secured a winning record for the season during their current four-game winning streak and the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield has had a lot to do with that.

Mayfield’s numbers haven’t always been eye-popping, but one does jump off the page. He has not thrown an interception over the course of the streak and is on pace to throw nine for the season after throwing 35 over his first two NFL campaigns.

Those numbers have come in his first year playing for head coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry pointed to that as reason to praise what Mayfield has been able to do this season.

“I think Baker deserves a lot of credit in terms of how he’s approached this year,” Berry said on a podcast with Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche of NFL Media. “I don’t know that the challenge of going into a third offensive system, no offseason can be appreciated enough externally. That’s no easy task for any player, let alone a young quarterback.”

Mayfield opened the year with an unimpressive performance against the Ravens and he’ll get a chance to put a better game together against them on Monday night. If he does, a win and a trip to the playoffs will be likelier outcomes for the Browns.