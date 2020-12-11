Andy Reid sent Brian Flores barbeque after Miami’s win over Patriots last season

Getty Images

Brian Flores’ team signaled its turnaround in Week 17 last season when the 4-11 Dolphins upset the 12-3 Patriots 27-24. The unexpected ending gave the Chiefs’ a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason after the Ravens lost in the divisional round.

Maybe the Chiefs wouldn’t have won Super Bowl LIV last season without the Dolphins’ help.

The Chiefs certainly were grateful.

Coach Andy Reid had some Kansas City barbeque delivered to Flores as a show of appreciation.

“So, I thought I’d just send him a little thought from Kansas City, you know,” Reid said in a conference call with Dolphins media this week, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Kansas City is known for its barbeque, so no better present to get from the good Kansas City barbeque here.”

Flores enjoyed the fruits — or in this case meats — of victory.

“It was good barbeque. It went fast,” Flores said with a smile. “Had my brothers over. Not sure if we had some other people over. We enjoyed it. So, I was very thankful to Andy for that. And yeah, it went very quickly. K.C. barbeque is very good.”