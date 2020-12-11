Anthony Castonzo and Bobby Okereke questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle) are both questionable for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Castonzo did not play in last week’s game against the Texans, but has been back on the practice field this week. Per Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Colts head coach Frank Reich said the team will evaluate Castonzo following their Saturday walk-through.

Indianapolis did rule punter Rigoberto Sanchez out, as he continues to recover from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. But Sanchez was back in the Colts’ building on Friday and is attending special teams meetings. Reich saying that Sanchez has a chance to punt again for Indianapolis this season.