Austin Hooper added to practice report with neck injury

Getty Images

The Browns added starting tight end Austin Hooper to the injury report Friday. He sat out practice with a neck injury.

Hooper presumably was injured during Thursday’s practice, which puts his availability for Monday night’s game against the Ravens in doubt.

Hooper ranks second on the team with 30 receptions for 286 yards and has two touchdowns.

Harrison Bryant, David Njoku and Stephen Carlson are the other tight ends on the roster. They have combined for 26 catches for 282 yards and five touchdowns.

It marks the second consecutive week the Browns have had an injury in their Thursday practice. Receivers KhaDarel Hodge and Taywan Taylor both were hurt in practice last week and sat out Sunday’s game against the Titans.