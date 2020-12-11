Bill Belichick: Cam Newton is our quarterback

Getty Images

Cam Newton may not have finished Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but head coach Bill Belichick said nothing has changed regarding Newton’s status as the team’s starter.

“Great question. Really glad you asked that. Cam is our quarterback,” said Belichick, answering the question before it could even be fully stated by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Newton was 9-of-16 for 119 yards passing with an interception returned for a touchdown by Rams linebacker Kenny Young. He managed just 16 yards on seven carries rushing as well and was lifted in the fourth quarter with Jarrett Stidham finishing the game for the Patriots. Stidham was 5-of-7 for 27 yards in his limited action against the Rams.

The Patriots Offense has had over 200 yards net passing just three times this season. Over the last three weeks, they’ve managed just 69, 126 and 113 yards passing. But Belichick seems steadfast in sticking with Newton at quarterback moving forward.

“I said we didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight. So we all have to do a better job,” Belichick said.