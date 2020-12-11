Bucs expect Mike Evans to play Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans didn’t practice on Thursday, but he is expected to play on Sunday.

Evans went from limited to out of practice with a hamstring injury, which raised concerns about whether he’d be able to play against the Vikings this weekend. Evans was back on the practice field as a full participant Friday, though, and head coach Bruce Arians said that the wideout is on track to play.

“I think he just had a scare — scared me more than anything else,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Cornerback Jamel Dean is the only Bucs player who has missed multiple days of practice due to an injury this week. He has a groin injury and Arians said he will be a game-time decision on Sunday.