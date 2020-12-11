Cardinals will not have fans at final two home games

Getty Images

The Cardinals did not have fans at State Farm Stadium for last Sunday’s game against the Rams and that will remain the case for the rest of the season.

The team announced on Friday that they will not have any fans in attendance for their final two home games. They will host the Eagles on Dec. 20 and the 49ers will be the visiting team on Dec. 26. A limited number of family members of players and staff will be able to attend those games.

Arizona had no fans for the season opener, but have had as many as 4,200 fans at subsequent games. They made the decision to stop welcoming them due to the rising COVID-19 rates in the state.

The 49ers are currently playing and practicing in Arizona because they are not permitted to play at their home in Santa Clara. No fans will be attending their game against Washington at the stadium this Sunday.