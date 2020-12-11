Chiefs expect Tyreek Hill to play in Miami

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill made one of the biggest plays of his career at Hard Rock Stadium in February’s Super Bowl win and it looks like he’ll be ready to go for the team’s return to Miami on Sunday.

Hill missed practice on Wednesday because of an illness, but he returned on Thursday and head coach Andy Reid said on Friday that he expects Hill to play this weekend. Hill, who ranks third in the league in receiving yards, has not missed a game this season.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has also been on the injury report with an illness and Reid said he’s set to play as well. Edwards-Helaire was on the active roster last Sunday against Denver, but never got on the field.

Linebacker Damien Wilson missed a third straight practice with a knee injury. Reid told reporters Willie Gay would play in Wilson’s place if Wilson is inactive.