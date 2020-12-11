Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde good to go, but Carlos Dunlap is questionable

Getty Images

Running backs Carlos Hyde (toe) and Chris Carson (foot) do not have injury designations for this week and are good to go for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap, though is a game-time decision. He is listed as questionable with a foot injury.

“We’re going to go all the way to game time on that one,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday. “We’re going to work him out in pregame and make sure he’s OK, give him every day of rest to make sure that we’ve protected him as much as possible and hope that he can play. But we’ll determine that on game day.”

The Seahawks ruled out offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (groin/pelvis), and running back Travis Homer (knee) is doubtful.

Offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi (calf), defensive back Ryan Neal (hip) and offensive lineman Phil Haynes (hip/groin) are questionable.

Seattle will see the return of starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who will get to face his former team.

He missed last week’s game with an ankle injury.

“He had a full week of practice and he did really well,” Carroll said. “He’s ready to go and really no hesitation there.”