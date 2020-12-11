Cowboys place Cameron Erving on IR for a second time

Getty Images

The Cowboys placed offensive tackle Cameron Erving on injured reserve Friday. Since it’s second stint on injured reserve, Erving’s season is finished.

The Cowboys already had ruled him out for Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

Erving sprained an MCL in the season opener and went on injured reserve. He returned to the roster Oct. 24 before injuring his knee again in Week 12 against Washington.

Erving played six games with five starts this season.

The Cowboys have a long list of offensive linemen who are injured, including starters Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Zack Martin. Rookie center Tyler Biadasz and Mitch Hyatt also have missed time.